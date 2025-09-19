SCAMTARCTICA 3 - Fantasy Island ‪@spacebusters3933‬

A film by Spacebusters.





0:20 – 3:34 Intro, Gleason’s book and map clarified.

3:34 – 8:35 Erie Canal debunks globe/Antarctica

8:35 – 9:44 Horizontal datum lines, House of Commons FE standing order laws

9:44 – 17:35 Suez canal, FE 8 inches/mile2 divergence error, 1/4th chord arc explained

17:33 – 19:19 London-Liverpool railway debunks globe/Antarctica

19:19 – 22:37 British Atlantic undersea cable debunks globe/Antarctica

22:38 – 26:25 1482 Erdapfel Globe debunks globe/ Delisle 1766 map

26:25 – 34:58 Gleason map partial projection, NOT “as is”. GPS, Longitude/Latitude grid

34:58 – 39:21 Hammerfest – Shetlands debunk globe/Antarctica

39:21 – 47:39 GPS / Google Earth southern hemisphere algorithm deceptions, satellites

47:39 – 56:25 Antarctic lies, programming and Pangea contradictions

56:25 – 59:20 Map lies & distortions

59:20 – 1:07:28 Trans Australian Railway and US military Antarctic whistleblower

1:07:28 – 1:23:04 Captown-Buenos Aires-Cape Horn steamship logs debunk globe/Antarctica

1:23:04 – 1:26:16 Winds, toroidal fields, star trails, constellations debunk globe/Antarctica

1:26:16 – 1:30:26 Google Earth cheating, invention of latitude / globe theory explained

1:30:26 – 1:37:27 TFE flights favor Gleason to Globe, a REAL final experiment proposed

1:37:27 – 1:43:49 Time zone black magic, hiding land, adding fictional land to Antarctica

1:43:49 – 1:47:59 Antarctic expeditions, ice barrier, NO 24 hour sun?

1:47:59 – 2:00:05 Amundsen / Scott south Polar expeditions, Templar / Vatican psyop

2:00:05 – 2:04:40 Expedition sailing routes debunk globe/Antarctica, Ice SHELF vs Ice WALL

2:04:40 – 2:18:53 South pole base debunked, locations and altitude

2:18:53 – 2:24:15 Antarctic base locations, Ice domes explained and FE misunderstandings

2:24:15 – 3:00:26 The sun and lights, Neurographics, southern LIGHT from Northern SUN

3:00:26 – 3:07:50 light, atmosphere refraction, rarified air, southern light/lights

3:07:50 – 3:23:06 Is there REALLY a 24 hour sun, or not??

3:23:06 – 3:32:09 The Metaphysical Sun / stars and movements

