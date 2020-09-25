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Hatred of evil: a high form of love! with Sean Hross
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140 views • September 25, 2020
Hatred of evil: a high form of love! with Sean Hross
Sean's website - https://realseanhross.com/
for donations - [email protected]
some more info on the matter of PinkList killers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NDJmV6ydto&;t=8s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aPJKIhzlYo&;t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YUlaiZLCE8&;t=39s
and more:
Octogon film in German by Arte tv: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXydNOV1TRQ&;t=2s
Octagon film in French by Arte: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hD3Ps35r38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CO_5t1r6n4&;t=1s
https://youtu.be/CnkTp1yaCcc
https://youtu.be/6n3UTxnVfdk
https://youtu.be/EShyjHHoDEo
https://youtu.be/9gTplLSVJyg
https://www.aretemagazine.co.uk/40-springsummer-2013/the-scandal-of-the-swiss-slave-children-2/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=SWISS+MAN+SHARE+PHAROAH+GENE&;t=canonical&atb=v187-1&ia=web
http://www.gvnet.com/humantrafficking/Switzerland.htm
https://rense.com/general50/children.htm
https://youtu.be/8Zjra-V5kjA
https://youtu.be/p-BFmn2S_jU
https://youtu.be/w2BIsWVrTis
https://uk.reuters.com/article/oukoe-uk-britain-tutankhamun-dna/half-of-european-men-share-king-tuts-dna-idUKTRE7704OR20110801
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1987/eirv14n27-19870703/eirv14n27-19870703_037-uncover_unicef_links_to_child_se.pdf
https://www.unicef.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/UNICEF-annual-report-2019_2.pdf
https://iboostimmunity.com/team/midaat
https://www.jpost.com/International/UN-staff-allegedly-responsbile-for-over-60000-cases-of-sexual-exploitation-542817
https://www.newsweek.com/former-senior-united-nations-official-facing-pedophilia-charges-nepal-876783
https://data.unicef.org/resources/biometrics/
https://www.unicef.org.il/
https://www.citizengo.org/en-eu/fm/158061-erase-legacy-of-pedophilia-in-intl-institutions
https://steemit.com/news/@tftproject/report-finds-un-employees-3-300-pedophiles-responsible-for-60-000-rapes-in-last-10-years
http://www.gvnet.com/humantrafficking/Switzerland.htm
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
Sean's website - https://realseanhross.com/
for donations - [email protected]
some more info on the matter of PinkList killers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NDJmV6ydto&;t=8s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aPJKIhzlYo&;t=2s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3YUlaiZLCE8&;t=39s
and more:
Octogon film in German by Arte tv: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXydNOV1TRQ&;t=2s
Octagon film in French by Arte: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4hD3Ps35r38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8CO_5t1r6n4&;t=1s
https://youtu.be/CnkTp1yaCcc
https://youtu.be/6n3UTxnVfdk
https://youtu.be/EShyjHHoDEo
https://youtu.be/9gTplLSVJyg
https://www.aretemagazine.co.uk/40-springsummer-2013/the-scandal-of-the-swiss-slave-children-2/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=SWISS+MAN+SHARE+PHAROAH+GENE&;t=canonical&atb=v187-1&ia=web
http://www.gvnet.com/humantrafficking/Switzerland.htm
https://rense.com/general50/children.htm
https://youtu.be/8Zjra-V5kjA
https://youtu.be/p-BFmn2S_jU
https://youtu.be/w2BIsWVrTis
https://uk.reuters.com/article/oukoe-uk-britain-tutankhamun-dna/half-of-european-men-share-king-tuts-dna-idUKTRE7704OR20110801
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/1987/eirv14n27-19870703/eirv14n27-19870703_037-uncover_unicef_links_to_child_se.pdf
https://www.unicef.org/sites/default/files/2020-06/UNICEF-annual-report-2019_2.pdf
https://iboostimmunity.com/team/midaat
https://www.jpost.com/International/UN-staff-allegedly-responsbile-for-over-60000-cases-of-sexual-exploitation-542817
https://www.newsweek.com/former-senior-united-nations-official-facing-pedophilia-charges-nepal-876783
https://data.unicef.org/resources/biometrics/
https://www.unicef.org.il/
https://www.citizengo.org/en-eu/fm/158061-erase-legacy-of-pedophilia-in-intl-institutions
https://steemit.com/news/@tftproject/report-finds-un-employees-3-300-pedophiles-responsible-for-60-000-rapes-in-last-10-years
http://www.gvnet.com/humantrafficking/Switzerland.htm
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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