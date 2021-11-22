© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • November 22, 2021
Drive and hike with us through two of the three units of the John Day Fossil Beds. The Painted Hills and Clarno Units provide beauty to the eye beyond compare. Listen as we talk about the historical and geological significance of these locations in the picture-perfect interior of Oregon.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.