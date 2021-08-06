Occult Order of the Green Dragon - ROBERT SEPEHR

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The Order of the Green Dragon or the Green Dragon Society were a Japanese secret society dedicated to the mastery of the human body, and of the subtle Etheric Body. Mastery allowed access to great power apparently, as they allegedly also participated in divination, and were said to be able to control the elements within their bodies.
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Mirrored - Robert Sepehr