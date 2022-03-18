Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Great Escape from the Medical Industrial Complex on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.30.16)

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Show Highlights:
-Because it lacks fat, a fruitarian diet is a diet that will leave one malnourished, but can be useful on a short term basis for cleansing.
-So much of what it takes to be healthy is simply inexpensive – e.g. drinking pee, turpentine, taking a bath in salt.
-How does turpentine help the joints?
-Take turpentine and sugar once a month if in tip-top shape, twice a week if something is going on. Turpentine must be pure gum spirits.
-No evidence to show that snipping small polyps during a colonoscopy prevents cancer.
-Obamacare is a stunning success. It is not about health care, but about data mining and an unfunded tax mandate.
-Historically turpentine was the remedy used for all afflictions.
-Listener asks about fire in her belly. Parasites have hijacked her nervous system.
-Theory behind bloodletting
-Most transfusions are the result of something the doctor did to create the emergency.
-C-sections not necessary.
-Doctors are creating maternal death. Prenatal care increased death rate. Number 1 cause of infant mortality is prematurity. Number 1 cause of prematurity is doctors scheduling c-sections too early.-
-Narcolepsy – what are you doing with your life?
-Listener asks how to avoid being part of the Obamacare data mining dragnet.
-Listener complains of a bug under her skin.
-Sleep apnea and snoring – totally diet caused.
-Taking turpentine orally vs. topically. Dosing is the same – don’t put more than 1 tsp. of turpentine on the skin. Use internally for persistent problems.
-What is a fever? Above 101.3. If kid feels fine and temperature is less than 101.3, no worries. Give castor oil to clear out bowels.
-Libido enhancing herbs?
-How to treat sebaceous cysts
-What causes Pericarditis?
-Dealing with dry eyes
-Dr. Daniels elaborates why she thinks 50% of all cancer diagnoses are not actually cancer.
-Flesh-eating bacteria from a colonscopy. MRSA
-How to use turpentine internally- Follow Candida Cleaner Report.
-How to detox from 15 years of living in a moldy house
-A simple remedy for Plantar fasciitis.
-Diagnosis code for not being up on immunizations. Doctors being paid to rat you out.
-Liver and gall bladder flushes – if you do them, do it monthly.
-What role do parasites play in anxiety and panic attacks?
-Inguinal hernia – will heal themselves if
-Listener with bulls-eye rash – Lyme Disease is a hoax, was created to explain vaccine complications in Lyme, CT.
and so much more!!
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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-great-escape-medical-industrial-complex-august-30-2016/