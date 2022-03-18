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Dr Jennifer Daniels - The Great Escape from the Medical Industrial Complex on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.30.16)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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138 views • March 18, 2022

Show Highlights: 

-Because it lacks fat, a fruitarian diet is a diet that will leave one malnourished, but can be useful on a short term basis for cleansing. 

-So much of what it takes to be healthy is simply inexpensive – e.g. drinking pee, turpentine, taking a bath in salt. 

-How does turpentine help the joints? 

-Take turpentine and sugar once a month if in tip-top shape, twice a week if something is going on. Turpentine must be pure gum spirits. 

-No evidence to show that snipping small polyps during a colonoscopy prevents cancer. 

-Obamacare is a stunning success. It is not about health care, but about data mining and an unfunded tax mandate. 

-Historically turpentine was the remedy used for all afflictions.  

-Listener asks about fire in her belly. Parasites have hijacked her nervous system. 

-Theory behind bloodletting 

-Most transfusions are the result of something the doctor did to create the emergency. 

-C-sections not necessary. 

-Doctors are creating maternal death. Prenatal care increased death rate. Number 1 cause of infant mortality is prematurity. Number 1 cause of prematurity is doctors scheduling c-sections too early.- 

-Narcolepsy – what are you doing with your life? 

-Listener asks how to avoid being part of the Obamacare data mining dragnet. 

-Listener complains of a bug under her skin. 

-Sleep apnea and snoring – totally diet caused. 

-Taking turpentine orally vs. topically. Dosing is the same – don’t put more than 1 tsp. of turpentine on the skin. Use internally for persistent problems. 

-What is a fever? Above 101.3. If kid feels fine and temperature is less than 101.3, no worries. Give castor oil to clear out bowels. 

-Libido enhancing herbs? 

-How to treat sebaceous cysts 

-What causes Pericarditis? 

-Dealing with dry eyes 

-Dr. Daniels elaborates why she thinks 50% of all cancer diagnoses are not actually cancer. 

-Flesh-eating bacteria from a colonscopy. MRSA 

-How to use turpentine internally- Follow Candida Cleaner Report. 

-How to detox from 15 years of living in a moldy house 

-A simple remedy for Plantar fasciitis. 

-Diagnosis code for not being up on immunizations. Doctors being paid to rat you out. 

-Liver and gall bladder flushes – if you do them, do it monthly. 

-What role do parasites play in anxiety and panic attacks? 

-Inguinal hernia – will heal themselves if 

-Listener with bulls-eye rash – Lyme Disease is a hoax, was created to explain vaccine complications in Lyme, CT. 

and so much more!! 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Enjoy A Vacation at a Savings: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-great-escape-medical-industrial-complex-august-30-2016/ 

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