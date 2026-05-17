Golden Knights vs. Ducks | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 6 | May 14, 2026

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Watch full game NHL playoff highlights from Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks on May 14, 2026, where Mikael Granlund scored, Pavel Dorofeyev struck twice and Mitch Marner submitted his Goal-Of-The-Playoffs candidate
0:00 1st Period
4:46 2nd Period
7:12 3rd Period