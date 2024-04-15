Reese Report

https://rumble.com/v4odz76-no-oaths-of-office-in-the-federal-government.html

What Is International Maritime Law?

https://maintenanceandcure.com/maritime-blog/what-is-international-maritime-law/

Uniform Commercial Code

https://www.uniformlaws.org/acts/ucc





1. Go to www.fidelity.com...

2. Click on 'Research'.

3. Click on 'Quote'.

4. Click on 'Symbol Look Up'.

5. Type in your Birth Number on the Birth Certificate with the dashes (e.g. 156-88-102939).

6. Make sure the top two drop-down menus are 'MUTUAL FUND' and 'FUND NUMBER' BEFORE you perform the search to find out who is trading on the FUND for the Birth Certificate.

7. Click on the Initialed Trading Company name under 'SYMBOL'. This will give you all of the trading information about who is trading on the fund that the birth certificate is a part of. This document was created when you were an infant. Commercial laws allow for you to cancel and rescind this simple contract—UCC3-203—and to make a Claim in recoupment (Reparations) for fraud committed upon you when you were and infant (See UCC 3-305).