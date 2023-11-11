The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Ken Tamplin

Persevere in Passing Down Your Faith

Our efforts may at times look like failures, but that doesn’t mean God has stopped working through us to achieve His purposes.

November 11, 2023

James 1:2-4

Is there someone with whom you’ve consistently but unsuccessfully tried to share Jesus? It can be disheartening, but God’s Word encourages us to not grow weary of doing good (2 Thessalonians 3:13). That’s the third way to pass along your faith: perseverance.

Get the intouch app to keep reading @

https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

https://amzn.to/3FTcoMv

Video credit:

KEN TAMPLIN - SHOUT CONCERT ENNEPTAL GERMANY FALL OF 2010 PT 1

Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy

@kentamplin

https://apple.co/3fSJZJP

https://amzn.to/47b0c5W

https://www.youtube.com/@kentamplin

The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net