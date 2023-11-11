Create New Account
The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Ken Tamplin
Published 20 hours ago

Persevere in Passing Down Your Faith

Our efforts may at times look like failures, but that doesn’t mean God has stopped working through us to achieve His purposes.

November 11, 2023

James 1:2-4

Is there someone with whom you’ve consistently but unsuccessfully tried to share Jesus? It can be disheartening, but God’s Word encourages us to not grow weary of doing good (2 Thessalonians 3:13). That’s the third way to pass along your faith: perseverance.
Video credit:
KEN TAMPLIN - SHOUT CONCERT ENNEPTAL GERMANY FALL OF 2010 PT 1
Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy
@kentamplin
https://www.youtube.com/@kentamplin

The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

