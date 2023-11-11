The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks with Ken Tamplin

Persevere in Passing Down Your Faith
Our efforts may at times look like failures, but that doesn’t mean God has stopped working through us to achieve His purposes.
November 11, 2023
James 1:2-4
Is there someone
with whom you’ve consistently but unsuccessfully tried to share Jesus?
It can be disheartening, but God’s Word encourages us to not grow weary
of doing good (2 Thessalonians 3:13). That’s the third way to pass along
your faith: perseverance.
Get the intouch app to keep reading @
https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
https://amzn.to/3FTcoMv
Video credit:
KEN TAMPLIN - SHOUT CONCERT ENNEPTAL GERMANY FALL OF 2010 PT 1
Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy
@kentamplin
https://apple.co/3fSJZJP
https://amzn.to/47b0c5W
https://www.youtube.com/@kentamplin
The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.