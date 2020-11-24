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21) Urgent 1 | Wake Up Call 5G is a DANGER (2019)
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10 views • November 24, 2020
Urgent 1 | Wake Up Call 5G is a DANGER (2019) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 01/04/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmjcCOigdvg
Urgent Wake-Up Call: 5G is a danger for life and limb!
www.kla.tv/13921
27.02.2019
The established media are highly euphoric in their reporting of the new generation of mobile radio communications – 5G.
Germany is said to be underdeveloped concerning seamless mobile phone coverage. As an important business location it would need seamless network coverage. Dead spots are no longer allowed to exist.
5G is said to now allow autonomous driving, to inform us automatically when the milk bottle is empty, and that it would be existentially necessary for our future.
Today, we broadcast a rousing and urgent wake-up call. These are the major dangers of 5G:
Danger for our physical integrity! Whoever believes that the step up from 4G to 5G is just a next step, comparable with the step from 3G to 4G, succumbs to a huge error. Because 5G means a gigantic quantum leap and is the most serious intervention mankind has ever made in nature in the entire history of humanity!
In order to install a nationwide 5G network in Germany, about 800,000 new transmitters are needed.
5G means such a massive infrastructural upgrade as has never been seen before.
For 5G in urban areas, the providers have to install a strongly radiating mobile communications antenna every 100 meters or so.
What an ocean of antennas – what a “radiation
tsunami”! For 5G to have sufficient penetration depth—despite the short wave radiation—it takes up to a 1000-fold increase in transmission power.
So 5G has twofold consequences:
1. microwave antennas present everywhere.
2. Dramatic increase in the radiation intensity.
This exponential increase of forced irradiation of the entire population is an irresponsible experiment on human health!!
Already in 2011, the WHO classified mobile communications in category 2B of cancer causing substances, thus as “potentially carcinogenic”. Based on recent scientific studies, reputable scientists are demanding its classification in category 1 - namely as “cancer causing”.
How dangerous 5G technology can be, became apparent at the end of October 2018 in The Hague/NL: During a 5G test a minimum of 298 healthy birds fell dead from the sky. Eyewitnesses also reported that ducks behaved peculiarly, continuously trying to hold their heads below the water surface. About one week after the first bird die-off, in the Huijgenspark in The Hague, more than a hundred starlings fell dead from the trees, when once again a 5G test was carried out.
More text: www.kla.tv/13921
Sources/Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLGsWDOuXVQ
(ARD-Tagesschau 26.11.18)
https://www.zeitenschrift.com/artikel/5g-mobilfunk-globaler-mikrowellenherd-ohne-entrinnen
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/mysterioeses-massenvogelsterben-in-den-haag-mobilfunk-5g-gefaehrlicher-als-gedacht-a2706294.html
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/
https://globalundergroundnews.de/the-5g-beast-system-memo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE4uaGdwnAs
Urgent Wake-Up Call: 5G is a danger for life and limb!
www.kla.tv/13921
27.02.2019
The established media are highly euphoric in their reporting of the new generation of mobile radio communications – 5G.
Germany is said to be underdeveloped concerning seamless mobile phone coverage. As an important business location it would need seamless network coverage. Dead spots are no longer allowed to exist.
5G is said to now allow autonomous driving, to inform us automatically when the milk bottle is empty, and that it would be existentially necessary for our future.
Today, we broadcast a rousing and urgent wake-up call. These are the major dangers of 5G:
Danger for our physical integrity! Whoever believes that the step up from 4G to 5G is just a next step, comparable with the step from 3G to 4G, succumbs to a huge error. Because 5G means a gigantic quantum leap and is the most serious intervention mankind has ever made in nature in the entire history of humanity!
In order to install a nationwide 5G network in Germany, about 800,000 new transmitters are needed.
5G means such a massive infrastructural upgrade as has never been seen before.
For 5G in urban areas, the providers have to install a strongly radiating mobile communications antenna every 100 meters or so.
What an ocean of antennas – what a “radiation
tsunami”! For 5G to have sufficient penetration depth—despite the short wave radiation—it takes up to a 1000-fold increase in transmission power.
So 5G has twofold consequences:
1. microwave antennas present everywhere.
2. Dramatic increase in the radiation intensity.
This exponential increase of forced irradiation of the entire population is an irresponsible experiment on human health!!
Already in 2011, the WHO classified mobile communications in category 2B of cancer causing substances, thus as “potentially carcinogenic”. Based on recent scientific studies, reputable scientists are demanding its classification in category 1 - namely as “cancer causing”.
How dangerous 5G technology can be, became apparent at the end of October 2018 in The Hague/NL: During a 5G test a minimum of 298 healthy birds fell dead from the sky. Eyewitnesses also reported that ducks behaved peculiarly, continuously trying to hold their heads below the water surface. About one week after the first bird die-off, in the Huijgenspark in The Hague, more than a hundred starlings fell dead from the trees, when once again a 5G test was carried out.
More text: www.kla.tv/13921
Sources/Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BLGsWDOuXVQ
(ARD-Tagesschau 26.11.18)
https://www.zeitenschrift.com/artikel/5g-mobilfunk-globaler-mikrowellenherd-ohne-entrinnen
https://www.epochtimes.de/gesundheit/mysterioeses-massenvogelsterben-in-den-haag-mobilfunk-5g-gefaehrlicher-als-gedacht-a2706294.html
https://www.5gspaceappeal.org/
https://globalundergroundnews.de/the-5g-beast-system-memo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jE4uaGdwnAs
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