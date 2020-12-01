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(MIAC #291) Replace Oil with Hydrogen and USD with Cryptocurrency
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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74 views • December 01, 2020
Mini Ice Age Conversations Podcast
(MIAC #291) Replace Oil with Hydrogen and USD with Cryptocurrency
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-291...

Tom Ross from Teznic and David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discuss the replacement of oil with Hydrogen and the global economy with Cryptocurrency. A futurist glimpse around the corner to 2025.

•Hydrogen energy on demand as required without fuel cells
•Decentralization of infrastructure
•Backward compatible hydrogen motor piston
•Rapid charge electric vehicles
•Hydrogen economy
•TEZNIC HOME https://teznic.com/pages/about-us
•Caraov HOME http://www.caraov.com/

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬▬●
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030

●▬▬▬ ADAPT 2030 Newsletter ▬▬▬●
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...

🔵 (ROKU) ADAPT 2030 TV
https://adapt2030.tv/

🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.foodwithadapt2030.com

🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...

🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
Hand Cranked Grain Mill https://amzn.to/3qameR9

#hydrogen #cryptocurrency #gold #decentralization #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com

●▬▬▬ Social ▬▬▬●
MINDS https://minds.com/ADAPT2030
GAB https://gab.ai/adapt2030

STEEMIT https://steemit.com/@adapt2030
MEDIUM https://medium.com/@globalcooling

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ada...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dazy...

●▬▬▬ AV Content ▬▬▬●
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
Keywords
cryptocurrencyfoodagriculturegrand solar minimumelectric vehicleshydrogenelectric bikesearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030climate revolution booktom rosstezniccaraovhydrogen economydecentralized infrastructure
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