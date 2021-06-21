Chris Langan 205 IQ - Time Running Out for Satan

Christopher Michael Langan's IQ was estimated on ABC's 20/20 to be between 195 and 210.



June 13, 2021:

Q: “Why would the Global Plantation Owners want to kill off or reduce the fertility of their most subservient, obedient subjects?”



A: You may not quite understand. Resisting the “vaccine” helps the elite identify you as someone who is better killed and therefore eligible for “lead vaccination.” [winky face emoji]



Besides, they think they can force everyone to take the “vaccine”, so it’s moot. Take it now, and you may be eligible for zombification and enslavement as a chemical cyborg; don’t take it, and you’re ripe for culling, no “vaccine” required. Any “worthwhile” slaves who die immediately are acceptable collateral damage; besides, every death serves the depopulation agenda. (Never assume these control addicts haven’t calculated every move they make for its “heads we win, tails you lose” value. Even when they don’t know their asses from their elbows, which is quite often, this is their primary policy criterion.)



Remember, the elite $uppose themselve$ to be the genetic creme-de-la-creme, and assume that everyone else is genetically inferior garbage and thus ultimately susceptible to their mind-control techniques. This is a mass-scale operation in which human error makes it impossible to efficiently select for “quality”, whether quality is defined on objective merit, or serviceability to the parasitic overclass.



In the elite worldview, only the elite are “elite”. Everyone else is sh*t and therefore expendable.



infowars.com/posts/smartest-man-in-america-breaks-down-global-elites-vaccine-sterilization-agenda/

esquire.com/news-politics/a206/smartest-man-1199/