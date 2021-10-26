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How Do You KNOW If You’re Really A Christian?
Think About It
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461 views • October 26, 2021
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You say yeah I believe in Jesus or yeah I believe in God, but that does not make you a Christian.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy