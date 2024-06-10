The 'game of' Monopoly vs. Monopoly [name of only one Trademarked game]

Same: 'State of' Arizona, INC. vs. Arizona State, unincorporated.

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/further-darkfield-microscopy-on-fluorescent?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

May re-do this @ a later date. But since the subject of 'monopoly' is so relevant today, I don't want any more weeks to go by without addressing a most important-revealing topic.

"Monopoly money"/mortgage financing is actually credit created from people borrowing from banks with their signature-body=property=soul as collateral creating the Monopoly currency the bank then lends out to other people. It is all 'a shell game' by the name 'of' a swindle Ponzi Scheme. {The hotels & railroads on the board game are controlled via private contracted Titles & licensing of those mortgages. "You [will] own nothing & be happy"-Thank you Klaus Schwab-god-to-those who pledge/contract-allegiance} All "money" under a debt-based banking System is mortgage-created=Regulation Z=Truth in Lending Act.: https://annavonreitz.com/urgenteconomicalert.pdf -"It's essentially credit that you loan yourself and the only one responsible [to re-pay a value] is you.

That's why yours is the only signature ever appearing on any of these "titles" or 'bank loans" and so on.

The banks have all been insolvent since the 1930's. They are prohibited by law from loaning their own money or any depositor's money."





It takes co-operation between crooks to pull this off=By definition, that is what is called "a conspiracy."

Sovereigns are at the opposite end of this duality Universe. Sovereigns are self-governing, honest & therefore don't need to contract in "a [legally binding] conspiracy!" via incorporating with other crooks.

Sovereigns/Nationals/free men/De jure are only weaker when they do not work together, however they are the only ones who are individually 'With lawful Standing.' ..While, it is the U.S. Citizen/14th Amendment Citizen/crooks/the-incorporated/DE FACTO/TPTB-'Elite'-sovereigns/cops/commercial Judges/mercenary military due-to SERCO payment that must contract with others/conspirators to enforce THEIR will=false [unlawful conversion/identity theft] "legal-ized" Ponzi-"Standing."





Everyone I know of thinks of 'The Bank' as the one who holds the control of the Monopoly board Game. No, and this is The Biggie!: The top controller is the one or those who own THE board "Game of Monopoly"... a mere game/corporation/state-of-being-in-contract by the name of Monopoly... just as 'The State of Arizona' is like 'a game of Monopoly'='State of being'=a "paper contract" [privately owned] corporation, & not a physical State with metes & bounds!

June 8 - https://annavonreitz.com/notificationofliability.pdf = A pipeline is a Right-of-Way, like roadway=King's Highway GRID!

https://annavonreitz.com/convertingintellectualassets.pdf

The solution: The asset-backed American Federation Dollar (AFD)

https://annavonreitz.com/fillupyourgastanks.pdf

June 9-Saudi Arabia outs Petro$USD=IOU. A better world-Grid Board-game can now just as easily be 'played' using the non-monopoly asset-backed American Federation Dollar.