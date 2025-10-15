BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
UKR DM Shmyhal asking NATO countries to give at least 0.25% of their GDP to finance Kiev’s military - of $120 billion defense budget for 2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1325 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal is asking NATO countries to hand over at least 0.25% of their GDP to finance Kiev’s military — expecting Western nations to pay half of Ukraine’s staggering $120 billion defense budget for 2026. After years of massive Western funding and little progress, Kiev still demands more.

Adding: 

This morning, a pair of USAF B-52 bombers were circling over the Caribbean for some time and have now turned toward Venezuela.

They briefly disappeared from FlightRadar and have now reappeared, still flying south.

They later turned east. Trump is taunting Maduro — or maybe he ordered B-52s to hit random boats. You never know with Trump. 🤷‍♂️

The pair of USAF B-52 bombers flew toward Caracas for some time but have now turned back.

Then... bombers, Bunny01, bunny02, bunny03. 

They've got two tankers, fuego01 fuego02 (and before you ask, yes, the same tankers used for the B2s against Iran).

More... The Trump administration authorized a secret CIA operation in Venezuela — NYT

BREAKING: The Trump administration has secretly authorized the C.I.A. to conduct covert action in Venezuela, escalating its campaign to remove President Nicolás Maduro.

The new authorities, a presidential finding, allow the agency to carry out lethal operations in Venezuela and the Caribbean, either unilaterally or alongside potential U.S. military action.

This comes as the Pentagon draws up strike options and continues a large military buildup in the Caribbean, with 10,000 U.S. troops, eight warships, and a submarine already in place.

The authorization was developed under National Security Adviser Marco Rubio and C.I.A. Director John Ratcliffe, who has vowed to make the agency “more aggressive.”

Privately, U.S. officials have been clear: the goal is regime change.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
