🔥WSCC UPDATE🔥





Last evening, after our Tuesday VOP Lounge, the Washington State Coalition for Children held its third consecutive meeting.



The number of participants have increased with each meeting, with last night's attendance nearly double that of the previous week.



These are all Believers working diligently to build up the infrastructure to fulfill everything necessary to execute a Child Search and Rescue Mission, to include Child Extractions and a permanent alternative to CPS for children while Case Management is performed on their behalf.



The eyes and ears on the streets of Spokane are being recruited. The hotline will be expanded. The outreach will continue.



Yes, it is confirmed that Spokane PD is in fact attempting to create issues, with one of our Sources stating Sheriff Wagner of Adams County is still in hot pursuit of VOP and committed to seeing us exiled from Washington.



Pray for this foolish Sheriff and all of the Law Enforcement entities defending the predators who are holding the missing Border children.



They know not what they do, or the children will lead us to their own filth so they know exactly what they are doing.



Either way, we will keep reporting the truth and expanding WSCC across Spokane, throughout Washington and even deep inside Adams County.



Our numbers grow daily.



Praise our Almighty God and glory to Him alone.



Thank you everyone who stood strong in the furnace and all the new arrivals now deeply entrenched with us.



Thank you Nate from the Spokane Inlander especially... You helped us separate the wheat from the chaff and added more wheat by simply omitting the truth and creating lies about why we are here.



Our numbers are soon to surpass Latinos En Spokane, who will not assist us in finding the trafficked Border children.



You are awesome Nate. We knew we could count on you. 🙂



Support my mission



#MoreToCome





