The SHOCKING Truth about the CRASH of the US Air Force Refueling Tanker EMERGED┃WORLD is SPEECHLESS

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Against this backdrop, monitoring services continue to record dozens of attacks on US forces in Iraq by guerrillas and Iraqi militia. The situation has worsened to such a level that the Pentagon is simply forced to launch a ground military operation in Iraq, which will undoubtedly further complicate the situation of American troops in the Middle East. ........................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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