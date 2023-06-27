Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can Methylene Blue Poison YOU?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
200 Subscribers
72 views
Published Yesterday

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM
The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/IYht
The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated) - http://bitly.ws/JvUt
The ONLY SAFE type of METHYLENE BLUE To Use Internally! - https://bit.ly/3I1pFVI
Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info) - http://bitly.ws/JIrv
How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz
Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can Methylene Blue Poison YOU?


The mainstream narrative is that Methylene Blue is a toxic fish tank cleaner that we should never ingest because it will harm us!


But is this true? Is Methylene Blue poison for us or not? If you want to learn about my extensive response to this make sure to watch this video "Can Methylene Blue Poison YOU?" from start to finish to find out!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
methylene bluesun fruit danhow to use methylene bluetoxic methylene bluemethylene blue protocolis methylene blue toxicmethylene blue heavy metalsimpure methylene bluemethylene blue usp gradewhere to buy methylene bluemethylene blue toxicitymethylene blue fish tank cleaneris it safe to ingest methylene blueis it unsafe to ingest methylene blueis methylene blue poisonmethylene blue gradeshow to safely ingest methylene bluemethylene blue heavy metal toxic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket