THE FEAST OF PENTECOST /THE DAY HEAVEN INVADED EARTH

Today, many celebrate the Feast Of Pentecost. On the Day of Pentecost, everything changed. What began in an upper room became a divine interruption that shook the earth and marked the birth of the Church. Fire fell, the Spirit was poured out, and heaven broke into human history in power and glory. In this video, we explore the Feast of Pentecost and what it truly means when Scripture says the Holy Spirit came like a mighty rushing wind and tongues of fire rested upon the believers. This was not just a moment in history—it was the invasion of heaven into earth. If you’ve ever wondered what Pentecost really means, or why God chose fire and wind to reveal His Spirit, this teaching will open your understanding in a powerful way.