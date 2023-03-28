what instrument does your voice sound like

I love music. I had the idea to create this little video to engage the audience in this musical thought.
Isaiah 58:1 KJVS
Cry aloud, spare not, lift up thy voice like a trumpet, and shew my people their transgression, and the house of Jacob their sins.
Revelation 1:10 KJVS
I was in the Spirit on the Lord's day, and heard behind me a great voice, as of a trumpet,
