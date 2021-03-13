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Advisor explains why Trump stayed quiet after Biden's speech
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261 views • March 13, 2021
After President Biden took multiple 'swipes' at Trump and the former administration during his first address to the nation, former advisor Jason Miller comments on how the former president may be feeling right now. - with Newsmax TV's Emma Rechenberg and Shaun Kraisman
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