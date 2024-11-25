Scripture proves "God hates the sinner" (Buckle up) Hope your ready! (8/10/23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I get so many comments that are unbiblical and let me tell you...God hates the saying "Love the sinner, hate the sin" I know because I serve him. I hate what he hates! I love what he loves. Of course as with all my videos I can always go deeper but studying is your job...I am here to show you where to look! I will prove with the word of God that he hates sin and the sinner! Study the word for yourselves to gain deeper understanding.