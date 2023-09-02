Create New Account
⚡️School Board Tried to Silence - Concerned Father at School Board Meeting - he Read Aloud from a Pornographic Book from his Child's MIDDLE SCHOOL Library.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

A concerned father attented a school board meeting, where he read aloud from a pornographic book from his child's MIDDLE SCHOOL library 🤬. They tried to silence him.⚡️

