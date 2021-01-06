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What were police doing on January 6, 2021?
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40 views • March 04, 2022
removing barriers
waving protestors in
projectile explosives
RIP Benjamin Phillips
what happened here?
chemical spray
patriots attempt to save him
no help from police
RIP Kevin Greeson
shoved 2 stories
Derrick Vargo
injured
taunting
brutal beating
punching
baton
Victoria White
viciously beaten
traumatized
she is suing
negotiation
selfie
escort
friendly chat
fist bump
RIP Ashli Babbitt
RIP Rosanne Boyland
brutally beaten to death
help J6ers raise funds for crushing legal fees at StopHate.com/SHDOD
calls to action at StopHate.com/J6
follow us & share our posts StopHate.com/follow-us
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Raw: https://www.brighteon.com/52410bc3-5890-46b7-8f08-dd6dbcc300fd
waving protestors in
projectile explosives
RIP Benjamin Phillips
what happened here?
chemical spray
patriots attempt to save him
no help from police
RIP Kevin Greeson
shoved 2 stories
Derrick Vargo
injured
taunting
brutal beating
punching
baton
Victoria White
viciously beaten
traumatized
she is suing
negotiation
selfie
escort
friendly chat
fist bump
RIP Ashli Babbitt
RIP Rosanne Boyland
brutally beaten to death
help J6ers raise funds for crushing legal fees at StopHate.com/SHDOD
calls to action at StopHate.com/J6
follow us & share our posts StopHate.com/follow-us
like, comment, share, subscribe!
Raw: https://www.brighteon.com/52410bc3-5890-46b7-8f08-dd6dbcc300fd
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