Why the Worst People End Up Running Everything | Chris Sullivan

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Hedge fund manager and crypto analyst Chris Sullivan joins the program to discuss what he believes is the fundamental problem at the center of today's financial and political systems. Sullivan argues that an entrenched "Epstein Class" continues to wield outsized influence over institutions, finance, and policymaking, and until that influence is removed, society will remain vulnerable to destructive cycles, economic upheaval, and anti-human policies. He contends that no civilization can thrive when some of the most compromised individuals occupy positions of power.

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We also discuss the current state of the economy, where investors may find safety in an increasingly uncertain world, and why Sullivan remains bullish on gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He explains why he believes hard assets and decentralized alternatives are becoming increasingly important as trust in traditional institutions continues to erode. This is a wide-ranging conversation on power, finance, corruption, and the future of wealth preservation.

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Learn more about Chris Sullivan at https://hyperionwm.com/

* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. * Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further