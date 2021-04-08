Miles Guo: Former President of IMF Kahn Is Owned by the CCP; the CCP Is Engaging in Taking Down America with Money

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In the April 6, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo further disclosed that Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former President of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sold himself to the CCP long time ago. If he were elected as the President of France, France would have been 100% controlled by the CCP by this time. Miles reiterated that the CCP is engaging in withdrawing gold from the U.S. and selling U.S. Treasury Securities to attack U.S. dollars, as part of their evil plan of taking down America and white people. At the same time, the Americans are still pushing their real estate economy, not realizing how dangerous the current situation is to America!