The Hate Factory: How the SPLC Got Caught Funding the Klan

They raised millions to "dismantle violent extremist groups." Instead, they allegedly paid the leadership of the very hate groups they claimed to be fighting.





John Michael Chambers reports on the bombshell indictment that just shattered the Southern Poverty Law Center's carefully crafted image. On April 21st, 2026, FBI Director Kash Patel and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a major fraud indictment against the SPLC — a decade-long scheme to defraud donors by misrepresenting how their contributions were used.





The details are staggering. Over $3 million was allegedly paid between 2014 and 2023 to informants within the Ku Klux Klan, the National Socialist Party of America, and organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.





Kash Patel's accusation is direct and devastating: the SPLC wasn't monitoring extremism. They were manufacturing it. Paying individuals to incite racial hatred, then fundraising off the monster they helped create.





The 11-page indictment includes charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prior to the indictment, Patel had already cut all FBI ties with the SPLC, labeling the organization a "partisan smear machine."





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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