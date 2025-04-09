BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pure Class - Countries Kissing my A*s
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
107 views • 3 weeks ago

Trump said many of the countries he has imposed tariffs on are "kissing his a*s" to negotiate tariff reductions.

"I'm telling you, these countries are calling us, kissing my a*s. Please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything. Anything, sir," the US president said, speaking at a meeting of the National Republican Congressional Committee, Tuesday night.

He noted that the Chinese do not do this because they are "proud people." But they still, in Trump's opinion, "want to make a deal." 

Adding from April 8th: 

@MarkJCarney

At 12:01 EDT tonight, Canada’s counter-tariffs will come into force.


There will be 25% tariffs on all non-CUSMA-compliant vehicles from the U.S., and 25% tariffs on the contents of CUSMA-compliant vehicles that are not from Canada or Mexico.


President Trump caused this trade crisis — and Canada is responding with purpose and with force.


https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1909679127780900927

