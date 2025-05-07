BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 90: Michael Mendizza
26 views • 4 days ago

In this episode of Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends, Dr. Tom Cowan and guest Michael critique the foundations and effects of compulsory schooling. They argue that modern public education is rooted in coercion and control, not genuine learning. Drawing on thinkers like Ivan Illich and John Taylor Gatto, they claim that the school system conditions obedience, suppresses creativity, and disconnects children from meaningful, real-life experiences. They advocate for “deschooling” society—replacing forced schooling with child-led, play-based, and intrinsically motivated learning rooted in family, nature, and real work.


