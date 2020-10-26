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Interview de George Soros par Steve Kroft dans l'émission 60 minutes sur CBS
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18 views • October 26, 2020
Émission enregistrée le 20 décembre 1998.
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L'associé en chef du diable. Cet individu n'est pas un Homme, mais un démon malfaisant.
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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