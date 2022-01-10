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Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? - Geometry doesn't Lie - 656565
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155 views • January 10, 2022
I love watching these globe idiots try to tap-dance away the truth.
The problem for them is, you can't UNSEE FLAT!
WE ARE TOLD, the Circumference of earth is 24,901 miles, the mean radius is 3,959 miles. Wiki Link bit.ly/1jpwJZY
Here is the formula to figure out curvature based on their claimed OFFICIAL “globe” numbers
Calculations:
d1 =( SquareRoot(h0² + 2rh0))
d2 = (d0 – d1)
h1 = (SquareRoot(d2² + r²) – r)
d1 is Distance from observer to horizon
h0 is Height of Observer in feet
r = (assumed)Earth Radius in miles 3,959
d0 is Distance Observing in miles
h1 is Height hidden by curvature
Joshua took this FLAT EARTH PROOF PHOTO --> bit.ly/2K3KfGn
at 15 feet above the water from 56.42 miles away.
The base of the Willis Tower is at 596 feet Elevation.
The dunes at Stevensville, Grand Mere Lakes Park are 596 feet Elevation
The Lake Michigan Water is at 581 feet Elevation (above sea-LEVEL)
That brings it to 1,780 feet that would be hidden IF the earth was a globe with a 24,901 mile circumference.
Guess what?
The Willis(Sears) Tower is 1,729 ft tall at the tip of the antenna, it's only 1450 ft tall at top of actual structure. Other facts: only 13 buildings in Chicago Skyline are over 800 feet tall (yet you can count at least 43 buildings in this photo)
The Earth is FLAT people!
All that said, it doesn't matter how tall the Willis(Sears) tower is, because you can see the entire skyline and you can literally see buildings that are only a small fraction of the height of Willis Tower and there's no amount of fantasy optical illusions that can account for this.
The truth is, NONE of the Chicago skyline should be visible on a globe from 56 miles away! FACT!
So keep tap-dancing weather guesser, there's a hellova lot more like this in thousands of locations all over earth that are much farther away - like the world record photo of a mountain 275 miles away...
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565
The problem for them is, you can't UNSEE FLAT!
WE ARE TOLD, the Circumference of earth is 24,901 miles, the mean radius is 3,959 miles. Wiki Link bit.ly/1jpwJZY
Here is the formula to figure out curvature based on their claimed OFFICIAL “globe” numbers
Calculations:
d1 =( SquareRoot(h0² + 2rh0))
d2 = (d0 – d1)
h1 = (SquareRoot(d2² + r²) – r)
d1 is Distance from observer to horizon
h0 is Height of Observer in feet
r = (assumed)Earth Radius in miles 3,959
d0 is Distance Observing in miles
h1 is Height hidden by curvature
Joshua took this FLAT EARTH PROOF PHOTO --> bit.ly/2K3KfGn
at 15 feet above the water from 56.42 miles away.
The base of the Willis Tower is at 596 feet Elevation.
The dunes at Stevensville, Grand Mere Lakes Park are 596 feet Elevation
The Lake Michigan Water is at 581 feet Elevation (above sea-LEVEL)
That brings it to 1,780 feet that would be hidden IF the earth was a globe with a 24,901 mile circumference.
Guess what?
The Willis(Sears) Tower is 1,729 ft tall at the tip of the antenna, it's only 1450 ft tall at top of actual structure. Other facts: only 13 buildings in Chicago Skyline are over 800 feet tall (yet you can count at least 43 buildings in this photo)
The Earth is FLAT people!
All that said, it doesn't matter how tall the Willis(Sears) tower is, because you can see the entire skyline and you can literally see buildings that are only a small fraction of the height of Willis Tower and there's no amount of fantasy optical illusions that can account for this.
The truth is, NONE of the Chicago skyline should be visible on a globe from 56 miles away! FACT!
So keep tap-dancing weather guesser, there's a hellova lot more like this in thousands of locations all over earth that are much farther away - like the world record photo of a mountain 275 miles away...
Flat Earth or Superior Mirage? IMPOSSIBLE View of Chicago - Geometry doesn't Lie
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Flat-Earth-or-Superior-Mirage-656565:7
The IMPOSSIBLE Moon movements (Laws of Physics do not lie)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-Moons-IMPOSSIBLE-Movements-Unless-it-has-its-own-engine-656565:1
SURVEY SAYS...Earth is FLAT (88%)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-video-656565:0
So YES, It's a thing... Just try and prove to yourself that it's the CLAIMED spinning "globe" and see for yourself where you end-up. :)
POLL taken during video.
Screen-shot showing live poll results: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/SURVEY-SAYS-Earth-is-FLAT-88-Percent-656565:7
Great 2021 Flat Earth Documentary (A Wake-up Call for most)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/LEVEL-2021-SEAN-HIBBELER-656565:a
Truth About Satellites (They are not what you've been led to believe)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Truth-about-so-called-SATELLITES-Are-they-REALLY-in-space-656565:6
The Moon Landing HOAX Exposed (Talk about a fish story)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/The-MOON-LANDING-Hoax-656565:c
Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" (Once you grasp this one it all comes together for you...)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Human-Optics-Explained-How-they-Tricked-the-World-into-Believing-They-Live-on-a-globe-656565:0
ISS Puppet Show (Exposes the Comedy of the ACTORNots)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/ISS-PUPPET-SHOW-Conspiracy-Music-Guru-656565:6
What "Gravity" REALLY is (No mythical, magical extra imaginary stuffs needed - just SCIENCE)
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/Gravity-What-is-it-Really:8
656565
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