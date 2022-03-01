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WHY ARE PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES COLLAPSING ON THE FIELD? - U.K. football legend and sports commentator, Matt Le Tissier, speaks out
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3066 views • March 01, 2022
400 athletes collapsing & dying in the last 6 months - stories coming out about perfectly healthy athletes mysteriously dying.
Le Tissier says:
"I've never seen anything like it. I played for 17 years. I don't think I saw one person in 17 years have to come off the football pitch with breathing difficulties, clutching their heart, heart problems"
He goes on to state:
"The last year, it's just been unbelievable how many people, not just footballers but sports people in general, tennis players, basketball players, just how many are keeling over.
At some point, surely you have to say this isn't right, this needs to be investigated."
He's calling for an investigation into the events and says ignoring it is "a massive dereliction of duty" by the officials.
Le Tissier says:
"I've never seen anything like it. I played for 17 years. I don't think I saw one person in 17 years have to come off the football pitch with breathing difficulties, clutching their heart, heart problems"
He goes on to state:
"The last year, it's just been unbelievable how many people, not just footballers but sports people in general, tennis players, basketball players, just how many are keeling over.
At some point, surely you have to say this isn't right, this needs to be investigated."
He's calling for an investigation into the events and says ignoring it is "a massive dereliction of duty" by the officials.
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