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Why Does The CDC Have Zombie Pandemic Preparedness Webpage, Guide, And Video? Why Does Amazon User Agreement Have CYA In Case Of Zombie Apocalypse? Why Is The Military Training For A Zombie Pandemic?
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85 views • December 19, 2021
CDC Zombie Preparedness on CDC website:
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023
CDC Zombie Pandemic Preparedness 101 Guide on CDC website
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/documents/zombie_gn_final.pdf
AWS Amazon Web Services User Agreement (Section 42.10):
https://aws.amazon.com/service-terms/
42.10. Acceptable Use; Safety-Critical Systems. Your use of the Lumberyard Materials must comply with the AWS Acceptable Use Policy. The Lumberyard Materials are not intended for use with life-critical or safety-critical systems, such as use in operation of medical equipment, automated transportation systems, autonomous vehicles, aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft, or military use in connection with live combat. However, this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor body) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization.
#CDC #CDCZombiePandemic #CDCZombiePreparedness #ZombieApocalypse #AmazonZombieApocalypse
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/6023
CDC Zombie Pandemic Preparedness 101 Guide on CDC website
https://www.cdc.gov/cpr/documents/zombie_gn_final.pdf
AWS Amazon Web Services User Agreement (Section 42.10):
https://aws.amazon.com/service-terms/
42.10. Acceptable Use; Safety-Critical Systems. Your use of the Lumberyard Materials must comply with the AWS Acceptable Use Policy. The Lumberyard Materials are not intended for use with life-critical or safety-critical systems, such as use in operation of medical equipment, automated transportation systems, autonomous vehicles, aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft, or military use in connection with live combat. However, this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor body) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization.
#CDC #CDCZombiePandemic #CDCZombiePreparedness #ZombieApocalypse #AmazonZombieApocalypse
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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