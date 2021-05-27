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Dr. Simone Gold, in Clearwater, Florida, May 26, 2021 with Spanish translator - part 2 of 2
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50 views • May 27, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold, Founder of America's Frontline Doctors (https://aflds.org), on The Uncensored Truth Tour, speaking in Clearwater, Florida, May 26, 2021; with translator en Español, in Spanish - part 1 of 2
As part of America's Front Line Doctors' The Uncensored Truth Tour (https://aflds.org/tour), Dr. Simone Gold, Founder, will be speaking at three Tampa Bay locations:
► May 26, 2021, 6:30 PM: El Shaddai Christian Church, 1366 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756
► May 28, 2021, 7-10 PM ($100 ticket): Dr. Simone Gold joins Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Attorney Shawn McBride for the VIP cocktail fundraiser social: All Art Studio Tampa, 4725 North Hesperides Street, Tampa, FL 33614, map: https://goo.gl/maps/nfh4NG8yNe8UnE2U9: https://eventbrite.com/e/cocktail-social-with-guest-of-honor-dr-andrew-wakefield-tickets-153857031523
► May 29, 2021, 10:30 AM: Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, map: https://goo.gl/maps/tmSzWrChtx6RPRss8.
Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, and Attorney Shawn McBride kick off Tampa's Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccines, Passports and Masks (https://facebook.com/events/139750814833544 and https://facebook.com/mmdyer/posts/10159114918236212).
There's no need to register for this public event.
The May 26th and 29th Tour stops are at https://aflds.org/tour . If you're registering for more than one event, to get a confirmation e-mail, it looks like you might have to enter a different e-mail account and phone number.
See also:
► May 29, 2021, Worldwide: Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccines, Passports and Masks: https://facebook.com/events/139750814833544 and https://unitedmmamv.com (the massive worldwide group has been taken down that was at facebook.com/groups/735431550491395)
► June 17-19, 2021, Tampa, Florida: Health & Freedom Conference: https://thrivetimeshow.com/tampa-conference
The videographers' video of the event is at http://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/espanol/vea-un-breve-video-del-evento-clearwater-fl-en-el-twitter-del-dr-gold .
As part of America's Front Line Doctors' The Uncensored Truth Tour (https://aflds.org/tour), Dr. Simone Gold, Founder, will be speaking at three Tampa Bay locations:
► May 26, 2021, 6:30 PM: El Shaddai Christian Church, 1366 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756
► May 28, 2021, 7-10 PM ($100 ticket): Dr. Simone Gold joins Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Attorney Shawn McBride for the VIP cocktail fundraiser social: All Art Studio Tampa, 4725 North Hesperides Street, Tampa, FL 33614, map: https://goo.gl/maps/nfh4NG8yNe8UnE2U9: https://eventbrite.com/e/cocktail-social-with-guest-of-honor-dr-andrew-wakefield-tickets-153857031523
► May 29, 2021, 10:30 AM: Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, map: https://goo.gl/maps/tmSzWrChtx6RPRss8.
Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, and Attorney Shawn McBride kick off Tampa's Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccines, Passports and Masks (https://facebook.com/events/139750814833544 and https://facebook.com/mmdyer/posts/10159114918236212).
There's no need to register for this public event.
The May 26th and 29th Tour stops are at https://aflds.org/tour . If you're registering for more than one event, to get a confirmation e-mail, it looks like you might have to enter a different e-mail account and phone number.
See also:
► May 29, 2021, Worldwide: Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccines, Passports and Masks: https://facebook.com/events/139750814833544 and https://unitedmmamv.com (the massive worldwide group has been taken down that was at facebook.com/groups/735431550491395)
► June 17-19, 2021, Tampa, Florida: Health & Freedom Conference: https://thrivetimeshow.com/tampa-conference
The videographers' video of the event is at http://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/espanol/vea-un-breve-video-del-evento-clearwater-fl-en-el-twitter-del-dr-gold .
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