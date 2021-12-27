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Definitive Guide to Life on Mars 2022
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126 views • December 27, 2021
First three videos: gun turret, pressure valve, train axle.
Plants, trees, vehicles, architecture (buildings, roads, pyramids, faces), lots of fresh water.
1:16 Alien Drone Found On Mars 1
2:27 Mars Anomalies Recent NASA Image Reveals A Valve 2
:56 Ancient Aliens On Mars Train Axle Caught By Curiosity 3
4:15 Mars Anomalies, Water, Plants, Life! 4
4:25 Clear Evidence of Buildings on Mars - not Pixelization 5
1:21 Debunk This - Undeniable Proof - Mars Has Life On It.- Leaked NASA Archives Part 1 6
3:02 NUKE MUSHROOM CLOUDS ON MARS! BEST NEW SIGHTING OF ALIEN WAR 2015 7
3:49 Life on Mars David Bowie was right 8
6:11 Trees on mars cover up by nasa 9
3:59 Holy Crap! They Hid MARS From Us -- Covering Over Whole Cities! 10
4:27 This is Mars Final 11
11 clips, 36:14. All of these clips were linked from the Jeff Rense website onto Youtube. I downloaded these videos, clipped the most important parts and reassembled them into one video. There were 14 videos posted, 2 were taken down and one was a remake from my compilation; so, I skipped it.
Thumbnail: Japanese Coordinates: 36° 7’45.64″N 139°28’52.95″E, Mars Coordinates: 6° 3’57.07″N 92° 4’13.22″E
Plants, trees, vehicles, architecture (buildings, roads, pyramids, faces), lots of fresh water.
1:16 Alien Drone Found On Mars 1
2:27 Mars Anomalies Recent NASA Image Reveals A Valve 2
:56 Ancient Aliens On Mars Train Axle Caught By Curiosity 3
4:15 Mars Anomalies, Water, Plants, Life! 4
4:25 Clear Evidence of Buildings on Mars - not Pixelization 5
1:21 Debunk This - Undeniable Proof - Mars Has Life On It.- Leaked NASA Archives Part 1 6
3:02 NUKE MUSHROOM CLOUDS ON MARS! BEST NEW SIGHTING OF ALIEN WAR 2015 7
3:49 Life on Mars David Bowie was right 8
6:11 Trees on mars cover up by nasa 9
3:59 Holy Crap! They Hid MARS From Us -- Covering Over Whole Cities! 10
4:27 This is Mars Final 11
11 clips, 36:14. All of these clips were linked from the Jeff Rense website onto Youtube. I downloaded these videos, clipped the most important parts and reassembled them into one video. There were 14 videos posted, 2 were taken down and one was a remake from my compilation; so, I skipped it.
Thumbnail: Japanese Coordinates: 36° 7’45.64″N 139°28’52.95″E, Mars Coordinates: 6° 3’57.07″N 92° 4’13.22″E
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