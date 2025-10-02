© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Also big news about UKR and US drone deal, added at the bottom. Always, adding something.
Putin: “Ukraine’s army is made up of workers and peasants. I call on Ukrainians to run and surrender.”
From January to August — 150,000 deserters. People are grabbed right off the streets — they run, and they’re right to do so. But it’s hard for them to surrender: blocking detachments kill those who try. They’re also struck by drones — often operated by foreign mercenaries who don’t care about Ukrainians at all.
Ukraine’s army is ordinary, working-class —
while the elites don’t fight, they just send their citizens to die.
Adding: Trump Greenlights Landmark Drone Deal With Ukraine
A Ukrainian defense delegation is in Washington to finalize a historic agreement: Kiev will share its battlefield-honed drone technology with the U.S. in exchange for royalties and arms deals.
Ukraine, which produced over 2 million drones last year at a fraction of Western costs, has pioneered cheap FPV, naval, and AI-enabled UAVs now reshaping modern warfare. The deal could give the Pentagon access to cutting-edge designs while Ukraine leverages U.S. Patriot, HIMARS, and long-range missile systems in return.
The agreement, potentially worth billions, comes as Trump expands U.S. intelligence support for Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia, signaling a major deepening of military and tech cooperation between Washington and Kiev.