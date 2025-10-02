Also big news about UKR and US drone deal, added at the bottom. Always, adding something.

; ) Cynthia

Putin: “Ukraine’s army is made up of workers and peasants. I call on Ukrainians to run and surrender.”

From January to August — 150,000 deserters. People are grabbed right off the streets — they run, and they’re right to do so. But it’s hard for them to surrender: blocking detachments kill those who try. They’re also struck by drones — often operated by foreign mercenaries who don’t care about Ukrainians at all.

Ukraine’s army is ordinary, working-class —

while the elites don’t fight, they just send their citizens to die.

Adding: Trump Greenlights Landmark Drone Deal With Ukraine

A Ukrainian defense delegation is in Washington to finalize a historic agreement: Kiev will share its battlefield-honed drone technology with the U.S. in exchange for royalties and arms deals.

Ukraine, which produced over 2 million drones last year at a fraction of Western costs, has pioneered cheap FPV, naval, and AI-enabled UAVs now reshaping modern warfare. The deal could give the Pentagon access to cutting-edge designs while Ukraine leverages U.S. Patriot, HIMARS, and long-range missile systems in return.

The agreement, potentially worth billions, comes as Trump expands U.S. intelligence support for Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia, signaling a major deepening of military and tech cooperation between Washington and Kiev.