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Satanic Deception Everywhere! The Time to 'WAKE UP' is almost Gone! [30.01.2022]
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102 views • January 30, 2022
The Three Stages of Truth. 'All Truth passes through three stages before being acknowledged:
1. First, it is ridiculed.
2. Second, it is violently opposed.
3. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)
37 views Jan 30, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp - 227 subscribers
https://youtu.be/-mGfSiHRcm4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
1. First, it is ridiculed.
2. Second, it is violently opposed.
3. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."
- Arthur Schopenhauer (1788 - 1860)
37 views Jan 30, 2022
Krelboyne Kipp - 227 subscribers
https://youtu.be/-mGfSiHRcm4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW52RGalT0OFJ9MKOwGCsVg
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