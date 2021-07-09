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5G DEPLOYMENT VS. COVID RELATED DEATHS - THE MORE 5G TOWERS THE MORE DEATHS PER 1 MILLION PEOPLE
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211 views • July 09, 2021
This is worldwide. This is not a coincidence. The first rollout of 5G was in Wuhan China. What happened there ? There is a correlation between the two. Remember all of the cruise ship problems from 2020 ? All of those happened on ships with new 5G communications systems. I researched it. It was hushed up very quickly that most of the cruise ships had been refitted (at enormous expense) and "upgraded" to 5G.
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