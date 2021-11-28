© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Updated 2022 Governors Map Prediction (Nov. 2021)By: Red Eagle Politics (Odysee)
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • November 28, 2021
Updated 2022 Governors Map Prediction (Nov. 2021)
The Best Survival Food On The Market! Click Here!
http://www.preparewithredeagle.com
SAVE $100 On A 3-Month Supply!
An updated look and forecast of the 2022 US Gubernatorial Elections, approximately less than a year out.
BECOME A MEMBER: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SM...
FOLLOW ME ON ALT TECH:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rede...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/redeaglepolitics/
Telegram: https://t.me/redeaglepolitics/
Gab: https://gab.com/redeagletv/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/redeagle/p...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@redeaglepolitics:9
OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/redeaglepatriot/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/redeagletv/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/redeaglepatriot/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@redeaglepatri...
Website: http://redeaglepolitics.com
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:
Buy My Survival Food Here: http://preparewithredeagle.com/
Patreon: http://patreon.com/redeagletv/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/redeagle
Cashapp: $redeaglepatriot
Thanks to Philip G., Stefan & Mariana G., CJ Newton, DustinTheNow, Caridad R., Ernest O., Jon, Julian B., Ayrton S., Marshal Forward, Gerard O., Mickey T., Carter D., Gerald A., and Richard M. for their $10/month or above support. To see your name here, donate to the $10/month or above Patreon or SubscribeStar tier.
#2022Midterms #GovernorPrediction
The Best Survival Food On The Market! Click Here!
http://www.preparewithredeagle.com
SAVE $100 On A 3-Month Supply!
An updated look and forecast of the 2022 US Gubernatorial Elections, approximately less than a year out.
BECOME A MEMBER: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0SM...
FOLLOW ME ON ALT TECH:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rede...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/redeaglepolitics/
Telegram: https://t.me/redeaglepolitics/
Gab: https://gab.com/redeagletv/
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/redeagle/p...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@redeaglepolitics:9
OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: http://twitter.com/redeaglepatriot/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/redeagletv/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/redeaglepatriot/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@redeaglepatri...
Website: http://redeaglepolitics.com
SUPPORT THE CHANNEL:
Buy My Survival Food Here: http://preparewithredeagle.com/
Patreon: http://patreon.com/redeagletv/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/redeagle
Cashapp: $redeaglepatriot
Thanks to Philip G., Stefan & Mariana G., CJ Newton, DustinTheNow, Caridad R., Ernest O., Jon, Julian B., Ayrton S., Marshal Forward, Gerard O., Mickey T., Carter D., Gerald A., and Richard M. for their $10/month or above support. To see your name here, donate to the $10/month or above Patreon or SubscribeStar tier.
#2022Midterms #GovernorPrediction
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.