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X22 Report A 02. 27. 22.
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310 views • February 27, 2022
Ep. 2713a - [CB] Just Caught On & They Are Trying To Stop It, Too Late
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The [CB]/Biden push to bring us into the green new deal and the great reset is failing, the people see what they are trying to do and it is not working. The [CB] was caught off guard, it seems they have taken the bait and they are removing the Russia from the SWIFT system, enter alternative currency.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB]/Biden push to bring us into the green new deal and the great reset is failing, the people see what they are trying to do and it is not working. The [CB] was caught off guard, it seems they have taken the bait and they are removing the Russia from the SWIFT system, enter alternative currency.
Prepare Today
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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