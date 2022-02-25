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"If you report mercury toxicity you will very likely lose your funding"-Boyd Haley to Gary Null
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62 views • February 25, 2022
It's 2005 and this credentialed scientist seems to imply that the government is ignoring the real science. The media is controlled by Big Pharma so scientists going against the narrative can't get heard.
-from the archives of Gary Null.
-from the archives of Gary Null.
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