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How To Grow Turmeric In A Container
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28 views • November 12, 2019
How To Grow Turmeric In A Container.
Turmeric grow from rhizome, it does not grow from seed. Growing in a container or pot is very easy. Fill the pot with garden soil and compost. Now put the turmeric in the soil. Then water to keep the soil moisturized.
Turmeric grow from rhizome, it does not grow from seed. Growing in a container or pot is very easy. Fill the pot with garden soil and compost. Now put the turmeric in the soil. Then water to keep the soil moisturized.
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