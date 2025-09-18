Prophecies | The Shot Heard Around The World -The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.





Charlie Shamp July 23rd, 2022

“A SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD”





I prophesy over the State of Arizona tonight. There are realms of intercession that you haven't even touched, yet but you're coming into them, because Arizona is a key state for the coming revival. As intercession goes up, God's going to exhale the glory, and I already saw it in 2012. One of the key places was going to be Phoenix, Arizona. There was going to be a cloud of God's glory and people would see it as far as the east coast and they would come to walk through the glory cloud that was in the desert. Now you're on the precipice of that now. Here we are in 2022, and the Lord spoke to me and said, “You're right on the cusp of if, right on the precipice of it.”





But the realm of intercession that you've hit isn't even the realm of intercession that you're going to come into. There are little pockets of it right now, but it's going to groan, and it's going to expand and there's going to be a season. I tell you this because you're going to need to get ready for it.





The air is going to be sucked out of Arizona because of a demonic thing that is coming. It will be like A SHOT THAT'S HEARD AROUND THE WORLD. But the Lord says, “It will not silence the church, but it will increase the intercession and through that there is going to come a greater release of revival and outpouring.”





The Spirit of the Lord says, “It will be like A SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD, but it will not stop the move of the Spirit. It will only increase the intercession over the state. The earth will be groaning. It will cause the groan to come out of the church like never before. You need to get ready for it. The revival that's coming is going to birthed through a groan of intercession that will be so deep that the earth, the earth will hear the cry. So, there's a fresh oil of intercession that's being released over this state and it will go up and it will be so powerful. It will feel like an open heaven, with angels ascending and descending.”





