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NEVER BEFORE SEEN PFIZER DOCS, 666 WUHAN/PFIZER FACILITY, DEPOPULATION & MORE W/ WHISTLEBLOWER PT 2
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81 views • March 13, 2022
Former Pfizer quality auditor turned whistleblower, Melissa McAtee, joins the program to disclose more explosive information and documents. She first gained notoriety disclosing fetal cells and glowing vials in the Pfizer mRNA "vaccine" by Project Veritas. She now joins us to share even more explosive information and never seen before documents. You can see more of Melissa McAtee and her continuing disclosures on her website at https://www.disciplesdigest.com/ (note: it is not live yet, but will be soon!)
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