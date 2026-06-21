CHRIST REVEALS REVELATION AND REVELATION REVEALS CHRIST ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JUNE 21 2026

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In the Book of Revelation, Christ Reveals the Future and the Book Also Reveals Christ --- As He is Seen in Three Distinct Ways, (1) In Glorified Beauty, (2) A Lamb Before the Throne, and (3) A Warrior Out From Heaven. It is as He's Glorified and Walking in the Midst of His Churches That He's Judging His Churches; They (as We) Are Judged by Their Fruit. O, to Grow in His Wisdom and to Become Willing to Deal with What He Puts on Our Plate, All for His Glory.