The Bakhmut Kill Zone & The WEF Selling MAP's

Its strange how the Ukraine/Russia conflict, the cough video 91, the vacation related to the video, the promotion of any kind of sex except adult Hetero all leads to one thing - Human Population Decline !
1 - https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/480577/Ukraine-is-NATO-war-contractor-against-Russia 2 - https://metro.co.uk/2022/02/25/man-who-fled-ukraine-on-foot-says-conscripts-are-dragged-from-families-16176793/
3 - https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/eastern-ukraine-bakhmut-soldiers-exhausted-1.6278984
4 = https://warnews247.gr/dioikita-yparchoun-polla-ptomata-sfagi-polonikon-dynameon-stin-marinka-ekatomvi-nekron-rosoi-den-einai-misthoforoi-einai-taktikos-stratos/
5 - https://warnews247.gr/kabanaki-g-p-p-apo-moscha-rosos-ypostratigos-polemame-apeftheias-me-natoikes-chersaies-dynameis-stin-oukrania-
poies-kiniseis-meleta-to-kremlino/
6 - https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-ypo-rosiko-elegcho-to-soledar-rosiko-
7 - https://warnews247.gr/kabanaki-g-p-p-apo-moscha-rosos-ypostratigos-polemame-apeftheias-me-natoikes-chersaies-dynameis-stin-oukrania-
poies-kiniseis-meleta-to-kremlino/
8 - https://www.brighteon.com/be1fb02e-8485-4feb-9809-1eddb2bf65a0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.