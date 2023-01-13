Create New Account
The Bakhmut Kill Zone & The WEF Selling MAP's
Its strange how the Ukraine/Russia conflict, the cough video 91, the vacation related to the video, the promotion of any kind of sex except adult Hetero all leads to one thing - Human Population Decline !

1 - https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/480577/Ukraine-is-NATO-war-contractor-against-Russia 2 - https://metro.co.uk/2022/02/25/man-who-fled-ukraine-on-foot-says-conscripts-are-dragged-from-families-16176793/

3 - https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/eastern-ukraine-bakhmut-soldiers-exhausted-1.6278984

4 = https://warnews247.gr/dioikita-yparchoun-polla-ptomata-sfagi-polonikon-dynameon-stin-marinka-ekatomvi-nekron-rosoi-den-einai-misthoforoi-einai-taktikos-stratos/

5 - https://warnews247.gr/kabanaki-g-p-p-apo-moscha-rosos-ypostratigos-polemame-apeftheias-me-natoikes-chersaies-dynameis-stin-oukrania-

poies-kiniseis-meleta-to-kremlino/

6 - https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-ypo-rosiko-elegcho-to-soledar-rosiko-

7 - https://warnews247.gr/kabanaki-g-p-p-apo-moscha-rosos-ypostratigos-polemame-apeftheias-me-natoikes-chersaies-dynameis-stin-oukrania-

poies-kiniseis-meleta-to-kremlino/

8 - https://www.brighteon.com/be1fb02e-8485-4feb-9809-1eddb2bf65a0


