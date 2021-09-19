© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God in the Numbers
Follow
1
Share
Report
164 views • September 19, 2021
Proof for God Hidden in Mathematics (Mirrored)- This video provides compelling evidence the existence of God by demonstrating the otherwise explainable complexity inherent in mathematics.
All credit for this video is due to Dr. Jason Lisle.
All credit for this video is due to Dr. Jason Lisle.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.