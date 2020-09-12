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How Adolf Hitler Destroyed Germany | George Reisman and Stefan Molyneux
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38 views • September 12, 2020
Stefan Molyneux discusses "Why Nazism Was Socialism and Why Socialism Is Totalitarian" with George Reisman and the economic destruction of Adolf Hitler's totalitarian controlled Germany.
George Reisman is the author of Capitalism: A Treatise on Economics; and is the Professor Emeritus of Economics at Pepperdine University. For more from George Reisman, go to:
http://www.capitalism.net/
http://georgereismansblog.blogspot.com/
https://twitter.com/GGReisman
Why Nazism Was Socialism and Why Socialism Is Totalitarian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJYHCUM8QNs
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George Reisman is the author of Capitalism: A Treatise on Economics; and is the Professor Emeritus of Economics at Pepperdine University. For more from George Reisman, go to:
http://www.capitalism.net/
http://georgereismansblog.blogspot.com/
https://twitter.com/GGReisman
Why Nazism Was Socialism and Why Socialism Is Totalitarian: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJYHCUM8QNs
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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