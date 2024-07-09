UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR AND SCHOLAR MAKES A DEADLY DECISION....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is a strange case. The wife is a lunatic. She's calling this the great fuckery of Bill Hart-Davidson. His brother wants the wife to rot in hell. What a mess! None of them have a clue as to why Bill dropped dead while jogging.
Sources
Procured from
https://www.facebook.com/billhd/
https://www.facebook.com/leslie.hartdavidson
Music: The Cult - The Witch
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report