Energy War, Global Fallout, an interview with Chris Helali

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This isn’t just conflict—it’s a chain reaction. Disrupted energy supplies mean collapsing industries, food shortages, and economic shockwaves across continents. From fertilizers to fuel, modern life depends on fragile systems now under threat. What happens “over there” won’t stay there. The fallout is global—and it’s already beginning.
#EnergyCrisis #GlobalEconomy #SupplyChain #Geopolitics #FoodSecurity #EconomicImpact
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