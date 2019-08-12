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How to Clean a SIG P365 Pistol | TekMat | Basic Gun Cleaning
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198 views • August 12, 2019
We show you how to do a basic gun cleaning for the SIG Sauer P365.
We show you what tools you will need, proper unloading/clearing, disassembly, cleaning, and assembly. Get your own SIG Sauer P365 TekMat today at https://tekmat.com/sig-sauer-p365/
Items Needed: 0:08
Safety First: 0:33
Disassembly: 0:59
Cleaning: 1:38
Assembly: 3:35
The SIG Sauer P365 is a great concealed carry firearm for all types of gun owners.
ALWAYS remember to unload/clear your firearm before cleaning.
We show you what tools you will need, proper unloading/clearing, disassembly, cleaning, and assembly. Get your own SIG Sauer P365 TekMat today at https://tekmat.com/sig-sauer-p365/
Items Needed: 0:08
Safety First: 0:33
Disassembly: 0:59
Cleaning: 1:38
Assembly: 3:35
The SIG Sauer P365 is a great concealed carry firearm for all types of gun owners.
ALWAYS remember to unload/clear your firearm before cleaning.
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